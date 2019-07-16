Legends of Tomorrow Reassures Fans About Missing Actors in First Season 5 Photo

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season began filming earlier this week, bringing the Arrowverse’s most eclectic ensemble back for another round. But if you were upset that your favorite actor was missing from the season’s first behind-the-scenes photo, there’s no need to worry. The show’s writers room recently took to Twitter to respond to comments surrounding the BTS photo. As they reassured, the photo was only from day one of filming, which is why certain cast members might not have been present in the photo.

Re: all the questions about missing actors. Keep yo pants on everybody! It’s just day 1! — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) July 16, 2019

The initial photo, which you can check out above, shows Caity Lotz (Sara Lance), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), Nick Zano (Nate Heywood), Ramona Young (Mona Wu), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer), Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory), and Behrad Tomaz (Shayan Sobhian). Quite a few cast members are missing from that group photo, including Tala Ashe (Zari Tomaz), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Charlie), Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), and Olivia Swann (Astra Logue).

Given Legends’ ever-growing ensemble, it will be interesting to see how they face their latest time-traveling challenge.

“I guess the whole founding principle of the show and what it means to be a legend,” showrunner Phil Klemmer previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they compliment each other in a really cool way [is appealing].”

“They tolerate each other as best they can.” Klemmer continued. “It’s not cuddly, feel good. Our guys are sarcastic with each other. They’re like a family who fights all the time but then would give their life without question for one another. I think that’s why we’re able to bring new people in because I feel like everybody’s a stray. Or certainly people who are searching for belonging and family. They find it unexpectedly on the Waverider.”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will debut in 2020 on The CW.