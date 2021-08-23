DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Here's Everything You Missed in "Silence of the Sonograms"

It has been quite a season for the heroes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. From finding out that Gary is really an alien, to Sara being abducted and then coming back as a human/alien hybrid clone of herself, to Mick ending up impregnated by an alien, and not to mention Constantine losing his powers, the whole team has had a lot to contend with. This week, however, it seems like some of those elements come together. Thanks to the previously-released preview and synopsis, we know that this week's episode "Silence of the Sonograms" will see the team dealing with an unwanted guest while Mick deals with his alien pregnancy situation escalating. meanwhile, Zari, Astra, and Spooner will try to figure out exactly what is going on with Constantine. It sounds like a pretty packed episode, but if you've missed anything, we've got you covered. Read on for our recap of "Silence of the Sonograms", this week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. But, be warned: there are spoilers beyond this point.

The episode opens with Sara discovering Bishop on the Waverider after Kayla downloaded him from the cloud to the printer. He claims he is the final version of himself as his data was corrupted so if she kills him, that's it. He claims to have changed and offers to prove it to her. She puts him into the containment cell. Sara leaves Spooner in charge of guarding him. Sara explains to Ava and Nate that six percent of Bishop is missing because the upload wasn't finished before they destroyed his compound. Ava wants to get inside his mind to figure out why he's even there. At his home, Constantine wakes up on the couch to find Zari glaring at him, demanding an explanation for his behavior. He tries to smooth things over with her to no avail. Zari goes to Astra and asks for her help to find out the truth and they go to talk to Spooner.

Ava speaks with Bishop to try to get into his head and he claims that she and Sara are the closest thing he has left to family. Ava says she gets it and they start talking. Bishop tells Ava that he programmed the Avas so that they wouldn't fall in love and Ava thinks that this might be the reason she's struggling to plan her wedding. Bishop offers to help, but when that doesn't get her to let him out of containment, he offers up that he can help save Mick from the alien offspring feeding on his brain.

Zari asks Spooner what happened at the Fountain of Imperium but Spooner can't remember what happened. She says there is a blank spot in her memory, like someone has put a spell on her. Ava shows up to take over for Spooner and she goes off with Astra and Zari. Bishop, having overheard Spooner talking to people then tells Ava that he might be able to help Constantine, too. Elsewhere, Constantine is definitely not doing well. He's seeing his dark self who taunts him that he can't get past his addiction to the potion that gives him magic. Dark Constantine tells him that he will never be rid of him because he is him.

Ava has Gideon analyze Bishop's genetic code while Ava continues to talk with him. She shares with him her wedding planning binder and he starts giving her advice. She starts to freak out that she's weird and asks her why he made her that way. He tells her that while he designed her, she made herself. He also tells her he's been cloned over 200 times. He tells Ava that the thing that was missing from him before was humility. As they continue to chat, he reveals that he knows Sara is watching them talk and so Ava turns the feed off. Ava and then Bishop then dance, but Ava becomes emotional and flees the room. Sara finds Ava to talk to her. Gideon determined that Bishop is human and Ava says she thinks that Bishop really does want to get to know them and considers them family. Sara says that's his angle, but Ava disagrees and tells her it's not always about her.

Astra uses magic to get into Spooner's memory to see what happened at the Fountain and they discover that the Fountain deemed Constantine wasn't worthy. Astra says they now need to figure out what he's been dosing himself with before they do anything else. Zari goes to speak with Constantine and he continues to not tell her the truth, but he tells her that he loves her. She tells him to go take a bath and rest before she leaves. Alone again, Constantine's dark self continues to torment him and tells him that Zari swiped his vial of potion from him. Astra explains to Zari and Spooner that it's actually blood and that Constantine has tapped into some dark and dangerous magic. Zari gives him an ultimatum, her or the blood, and he grabs the blood initially, but throws the vial away. He tells Zari he's sorry and that he thought he had control of it. He then says he's going to lock himself in his home to detox and Zari goes with him.

Mick starts having bad headaches and Gary explains that he's in labor, which he describes as a long and extremely painful experience. Mick starts to panic because he didn't sign up to be a single dad and he tells Gary he can be the babies' godfather.

Sara apologizes to Ava, for Bishop and about planning the wedding. Ava explains that she has no idea how she is supposed to be feeling because she has had no examples of what having real emotions are like because she never had a family to love her. She has doubts that she has the ability to love a family of her own. Sara reassures her. As they realize that all of the ideas Bishop suggested are exactly what Sara would have chosen, Ava realizes that the missing six percent of Bishop have been replaced with Sara and he overrides the Waverider.

As Mick's labor progresses, his hair starts falling out and liquid starts oozing from his ear. They wheel Mick to the med bay, but Bishop locks down the hallway. He's trying to get to Mick and Sara goes to fight him. They start to fight while Mick is suffering in the med bay alone as Gary is trapped outside of it. He shoots Sara and gets into the room with Mick so he can steal the babies. Mick's alien delivery begins and Bishop starts collecting the eggs, but right as Spooner shows up to blast down the door, he opens it and presents to the team the "newest Legends". Bishop asks to go back to his cell, but even though he acts like he's sorry and really is there to help, he took something from Mick's ear, something that looks like his communicator device. Turns out, the drink he suggested for Mick to "feed" the babies was actually to induce labor so he could steal said communicator.