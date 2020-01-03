Legends of Tomorrow Season Five Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Meet the Legends,” the upcoming season five premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will air the week after the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover ends and resets the rules of the Arrowverse. In the episode, the Legends have become world-famous heroes, and there’s a documentary crew on board the Waverider. If that seems like a pretty terrible idea, think of how much fun it will be when they have a film crew watching them try to put an end to Rasputin. Constantine, of course, has a pretty good idea of exactly what’s going on, setting the new season up for a conflict with Astra Logue (Olivia Swann).

The Legends are not, for the most part, taking part in the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” with only Ray, Sara, and an alternate Earth’s Mick Rory fighting alongside Superman, The Flash, and the rest of the heroes of the multiverse. The premiere will pick up where last season left off, with reality rewritten after the team managed to prevent the deaths of Zari’s family. As a result, her brother Behrad (played by Shayan Sobhian) is on the team instead of Zari, since he never died and passed on his totem to his sister, so she never became a Legend. Instead, it seems she is living a glamorous celebrity lifestyle, which might be part of why the Legends are suddenly famous.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION — Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns from its long hiatus on January 14 for a special episode to close out the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. The following week, Legends‘s season premiere airs on January 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.