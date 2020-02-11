Legends of Tomorrow: “Mortal Khanbat” Photos Released

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season is currently in full swing, and the beloved The CW series is certainly throwing a lot at its viewers. The network has released a huge gallery of photos for “Mortal Khanbat”, the fifth episode of the show’s fifth season.

The photos hint at an ongoing conflict between John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Astra Logue (Olivia Swann), which is continuing to influence the Legends’ fight against the “encores” in a very specific way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com last year. “She, unlike most people in Hell, isn’t going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there’s a flipside to the coin of this girl — now woman — who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life. Again, I feel like there’s a chance to get underneath all that. For us, it’s just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out.”

“I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless.” Klemmer added. “He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Mortal Khanbat” below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

“A STEP AHEAD — With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava’s (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Mortal Khanbat” will air on February 25th.

