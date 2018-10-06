‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: Former Legend Will Return to Try to Kill the Team

The Legends of Tomorrow are known for their knack to get into trouble, and that won’t change when Constantine joins the team for Season Four. DC Comics’ group of time travelers is also known to bite off more than they can chew and create a ton of issues.

That recurring motif will continue into the new episodes, as their past actions might come back to bite them in the ass. According to a new report from TV Line, an old ally will be gunning for them when the show returns to The CW.

The report states specifically that a former member of the Legends will return in an “unexpected form to try and kill the team.” Yikes, this team just can’t catch a break.

This could lead to the return of former team leader and consistent frenemy Rip Hunter, who exploded in his attempts to subvert Mallus during their confrontation with the evil entity in the Season Three finale.

There’s also the chance that we could see the long-awaited return of Hawkgirl and Hawkman, or one of them, considering their mystical background. Season Four has to do with the mythical creatures escaping into the earthly realm as a result of the Legends’ bout with Mallus, shifting from time anachronisms to paranormal entities plaguing the world.

Constantine’s expertise is required to deal with this blunder, and could provide a great opening for Kendra Saunders and Carter Hall to finally make their returns — even if they are a bit evil.

While it could be unrelated, this “evil Legend” would also fit well with the storyline producers have hinted for actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who previously played Vixen (DC) on the series before returning to her own timeline at the end of Season Three.

The actress is returning for Season Four as a new character named Charlie, referred to as “a mythical fugitive.”

“Yes, Maisie will absolutely be back,” producer Marc Guggenheim said after Legends’ season finale. “We just felt like we owed it to the character to complete this arc, complete this story loop that we got her in. Once we took her off of her path in 1942, it was always incumbent upon us to return her to that path. That was something that hung over us as writers, and hung over the character.”

We’ll find out which former friend is gunning for the Legends of Tomorrow when the series returns to The CW on Monday, October 22nd.