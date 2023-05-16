LEGO Batman Returns Batcave Shadow Box Set Announced: Here's How to Get It Early

With Michael Keaton donning the cowl once again as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie, nostalgia for Tim Burton's original films is at an all-time high. LEGO is ready to add fuel to the fire with the 76252 Batcave Shadow Box. It clocks in with a hefty 3981 pieces, and recreates the entire Batcave from the 1992 film Batman Returns in high detail. Naturally, the Batmobile is also included and buildable in the set.

When the Batman LEGO shadow box is closed, you'll see elements of the interior through the Batman emblem. When opened, you'll get the full Batcave complete with gadgets, moveable elements, and minifigures that include Max Shreck, The Penguin, Catwoman, 2 versions of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne. Basically, it offers you two awesome options for display.

Special features of the set include the ability to change the computer screen and open and close the tool store and illuminated (light brick) Batsuit vault. The Batmobile also has a roof that opens to accommodate a Batman minifigure and a cog that can be turned to unveil two blasters.

The 76252 Batcave Shadow Box is priced at $399.99 and will be available first to LEGO VIPs on June 4th / 5th at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at LEGO.com. If you want to get it early, be ready at launch time because the VIP allotment will likely sell out quickly. You can sign up to be a LEGO VIP right here (it's free). The general public will be able to grab theirs at midnight ET on June 8th.

