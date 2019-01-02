New ‘LEGO Movie 2’ TV Spot Features First Look at Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, and it features the appearance from a familiar DC face.

The new spot, which you can check out above, sees Emmet (Chris Pratt) deciding that he needs to try to rescue his friends. He is met with a bit of pushback from several characters, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who remarks that such a task would be “a suicide mission”.

That’s right, Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn is canonically in The LEGO Movie 2.

The LEGO Movie 2 has been listed on Robbie’s IMDB page for quite some time, although her role was only recently confirmed with photos of one of the film’s LEGO sets. Robbie marks the second actress to voice the character in the franchise, with Jenny Slate portraying a completely different iteration of the character in The LEGO Batman Movie.

With Robbie having not played Harley on the big screen since 2016’s Suicide Squad, her appearance in The LEGO Movie 2 will surely carry a bit of significance for die-hard fans, even as her next big screen portrayal is gearing up to enter production. Robbie will be part of a star-studded cast in 2020’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which will see her character teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). While the R-rated film will be a much more adult take than what audiences will see in The LEGO Movie 2, it sounds like that will be a pretty positive thing.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2019.