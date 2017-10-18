Lein Wein’s Final ‘Swamp Thing’ Story To Be Published in 2018

As part of an oversized one-shot celebrating the character, Swamp Thing creator Len Wein’s final story will be published by DC Comics in January.

The story is being released, both as a script and in its final form with art by Kelley Jones, as a backup in a squarebound one-shot featuring a lead story written by Tom King and drawn by Jason Fabok. King earned critical praise for a Swamp Thing story which appeared earlier this year in an issue of Batman — one that came out shortly after Wein’s passing.

“I wrote it before he passed away, and I had only really met Bernie once, at a convention, but the whole issue is about death,” King said of the Batman issue. “It’s about how Batman and Swamp Thing deal with death differently. What I think is crazy about the Swamp Thing character is how much of the human soul that monster has explored. What Len and Bernie did with that character was to create a portal through which writers could write about all the themes in comics that they didn’t think they could approach when they first came to the medium. There’s something about him that makes you want to write about deeper, more literary themes.”

The Swamp Thing Winter Special is being presented as a tribute to both Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the artist with whom Wein co-created the character. Wrightson passed away earlier this year as well.

According to DC, the Wein story was originally meant as the first issue in a new miniseries. Wein wrote Swamp Thing regularly right up until his death, teaming with Jones for a recent miniseries.

You can check out the official solicitation text below.

SWAMP THING WINTER SPECIAL #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JASON FABOK

Bonus story written by LEN WEIN

Bonus story art by KELLEY JONES

Tom King and Jason Fabok pay tribute to the legendary creators of Swamp Thing, writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson, as they join forces for an earth-shattering Swamp Thing passion project!

In this new, squarebound one-shot, Swamp Thing is out of his element as he shepherds a lost boy through a blinding blizzard and other hazards of a strange, frozen tundra. In this touching and harrowing tale of survival, the pair must navigate countless threats throughout a bewildering terrain—with a bloodthirsty snow monster hot on their heels. But how long can they rely on each other? Separated from the Green and stripped of his powers in this dead world, Swamp Thing struggles to fight for their lives and deliver the boy to safety. Disoriented and decaying, Swamp Thing’s fading understanding of his surroundings forces the duo to confront their desperation and uncover the true identity of the snow monster that hunts them.

In addition, this special features the final Swamp Thing story from the monster’s co-creator, Len Wein. Originally intended as the start of a new series, it is presented here both in its original script form and with art by Kelley Jones.

ONE-SHOT • On sale JANUARY 31 • 80 pg, FC, $7.99 US • RATED T

