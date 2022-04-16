Leslie Grace Reveals Her Batgirl Responsibility

Warner Bros. and DC Comics are expected to go under a massive overhaul after the recent Discovery merger. But, for now we have a few films like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Batgirl. Batgirl is one of the only upcoming DC Films to get a release on HBO Max and fans are excited to see what’s in store. Leslie Grace is set to play the titular role in the DC Film, but it comes with great responsibility. The Afro-Latina actress will be the first to play Batgirl in a major motion picture, and in a recent chat with E! News, she detailed what it means to her.

“It’s such a thing, we haven’t seen a lot of Latino superheroes, or actors of Latin descent within the superhero world, so it was such a beautiful opportunity to be granted and a big responsibility as well” Grace said. “I will say one of my favorite things about our script and the heart of our movie is that you get to see Babs and this alter-ego, that she summons up, Batgirl, vacillate between the nuances of life and good and bad and black and white, and that there’s so much in between. At the end of the day, in Gotham, so there’s always a case, right? It’s kind of like an investigative story, it’s a detective story, so she does have a case that drives her into these crazy situations.”



Batgirl should be an interesting entry into the DC Extended Universe. Like with all big comic book projects, the film is expected to receive a sequel and it was recently revealed that there are already talks occurring. While speaking with Variety, Batgirl star Leslie Grace revealed that there are already talks on what will happen next with Barbara Gordon.



“[Laughs] We got to see this first one first. But there’s definitely some talks about what it could be. I’ve seen some of what we’ve shot, obviously in the playback and stuff like that, and it’s insane,” Grace revealed. “We’ve already been talking about where do we take this from here because there’s so much that happens in this film. There are a lot of different themes in the plot that we touch on. It’s not just the action. There’s a love story. There’s this father-daughter relationship. There’s looking at the world through a lens that isn’t just black and white and seeing the color and the spectrum between things.”



Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life’s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles. The film is currently expected to be released on HBO Max, but does not have a release date. With The Flash, which is expected to fold Keaton’s Batman into the main DC universe, now delayed until the summer of 2023, it will remain to be seen if that impacts Batgirl’s release date.



Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.