Loungefly’s New Superman Full-Size Backpack Lights Up and Glows (Exclusive)

Superman’s about to hit theaters, and the hype is bringing tons of new merch for the new DC film. Comicbook has your exclusive first look at the new Loungefly Superman Full-Size Light-Up Backpack, and it”s anything but subtle. Features include a big Superman symbol front and center that doubles as a pocket. It’s made with faux leather that has a metallic sheen that’s appropriate for The Man of Steel. But that’s not all!

Sure, this bag stands out in the daylight, but what about the dark? Worry not. For those who love glow-in-the-dark features, the Superman “S” symbol pocket will glow and the white piping around it will light-up. With James Gunn’s newest superhero film about to hit theaters, now’s the time to gear up. The new bag is priced at $100 – $110 and is available here at Entertainment Earth and directly from Loungefly now with free shipping. Read below for more details and a full gallery of photos.

Loungefly Superman Full-Size Light Up Backpack – $100 / “Who’s ready for a Superman adventure?! Show off your fav superhero with this full-size backpack! This bag is inspired by Superman’s suit, complete with the iconic Superman “S” in the center. The logo doubles as the front pocket AND it glows in the dark! White piping around the logo lights up! Metallic faux leather gives the bag an extra sleek look!” / See here at Entertainment Earth

Features:

Faux leather (polyurethane) with metallic PU trim

Sturdy top handle

Adjustable shoulder straps

Applique, embossed, light-up, and printed details

Glow in the dark

Shiny gold hardware

Coordinating interior lining

Dimensions:

12”W x 17”H x 5”D

30.4cm W x 43cm H x 12.7cm D

Superman Full-Size Light Up Backpack From Loungefly / $100 See at Entertainment Earth

Earlier this month, Comicbook’s Cameron Bonomolo broke down exactly which comicbook Superman stories the new movie would be using as inspiration. Apparently, Gunn’s new movie pays homage to dozens of legendary creators. According to him, “From writer Mark Waid and artist Alex Ross (Kingdom Come), to prolific penciler Curt Swan (Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen) and DC Comics publisher and artist Jim Lee (Justice League), there are a number of Easter eggs for the Eagle-eyed super-fan to spot. But there are three titles in particular that influenced the previously-titled Superman: Legacy: 2005’s All Star Superman, 1998’s Superman For All Seasons, and 2005’s Lex Luthor: Man of Steel.” Check out Bonomolo’s entire breakdown here.



