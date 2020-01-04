Lucifer EP Teases Lucifer and Chloe’s Relationship in Final Season

Lucifer‘s fourth season ended on a heartbreaking note. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) finally admitted their love for one another, but the admission came with a sad goodbye as the devil himself returned to Hell. It’s a twist that left everything about their relationship with a big question mark for fans who are anxious to know how things will work out for the “Deckerstar” pairing. It’s a question that Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson isn’t quite answering, but he is teasing that fans can expect a lot for the pair in the show’s fifth and final season.

Speaking with TV Line, Henderson was asked specifically how Lucifer and Chloe’s relationship would develop once Lucifer returns from Hell. As you might guess, Henderson didn’t give anything away — he even dodged the idea that Lucifer would come back from Hell — but did hint that he and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich themselves are “Deckerstar” fans so there’s a lot they want to see happen as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wait, who says Lucifer is coming back from Hell???” Henderson joked. “We can’t say much, but know that Ildy and I are ‘Deckerstar’ fans ourselves, so we asked ourselves: For the final season, what do we want to see happen between Lucifer and Chloe? What haven’t we explored or explained yet? And we’ve tried to get all of that in Season 5.”

There isn’t much known about Lucifer‘s upcoming fifth season. The series, which was named the most popular streaming show in 2019 by TV Time, doesn’t yet have a return date but there have been some fun teases by way of episode titles that have slowly been revealed on social media as well as photos from the upcoming Season 5 that shows the Devil’s brother, the angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) paying Hell a visit — something that would suggest things aren’t going particularly well up on Earth. We also know that there will be a ’40s-themed musical episode that will feature an alternate version of Lucifer and Mazikeen singing together in that era along with the rest of the cast as well, just none of the mortal characters being the same people fans know from the series proper.

“I can’t tease too much! I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer,” Ellis told the Entertainment Tonight during a set visit. “We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

“It’s always fun to film the music stuff, you know?” the actor added. “It’s been a really nice element to the show that came in season one and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days.”

What do you want to see happen with Chloe and Lucifer in the show’s final season? Let us know in the comments below.

Lucifer‘s first four seasons are streaming now on Netflix. The fifth and final season, which will be split into two parts, is in production for a 2020 release.