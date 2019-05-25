Lucifer Season 5: Lauren German Rallies Fans

For fans of Lucifer, the last year or so has been a wild ride. Last May, Fox cancelled the fan-favorite series after three seasons, prompting a massive fan campaign to find the show a new home. Then, as things got closer and closer to the “drop dead” date to save the show and after massive amounts of speculation as to what network or streaming service might play savior to a show about the devil, it was announced that Netflix would pick up the show for a fourth season. The saga didn’t quite end there, though, as it took some time to get from resurrection to the actual Season 4 debut, but fans were rewarded for their patience when the new season dropped earlier this month. Now, though, attention is turning to a Season 5 renewal and series star Lauren German is already prompting fans to action.

German, who plays Detective Chloe Decker on the series, took to Twitter after the show’s Season 4 debut to not only thank Netflix for their rescue of the show, but to encourage fans to start making some noise to help ensure a Season 5. You can check out her message below.

Let’s all give a HUGE ROARING thank you to @LuciferNetflix & @netflix for even swooping down & saving us! Really all the thanks to them & the fans. So here’s to a #season5netflixlucifer 🎉 — Lauren German (@LaurenGerman) May 15, 2019

Fan support is what initially saved Lucifer and it is ultimately what will keep the show alive now as well. Lucifer series showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson told TVLine recently that while they expect a decision from Netflix soon, it’s the fans that will play a crucial role in the streaming service choosing to go forward with another season.

“They’ll hopefully let us know within a month [by June 8],” Modrovich said. “That tends to be how they do things with first-season shows, that they will hopefully let everyone know within a month. The bingeing and all the fan support helps with that.”

“To that point, the fan support is super-important, and in particular the [first] month is going to be crucial towards whether or not we get a Season 5, because they are paying attention,” Henderson added.

Season 4 of Lucifer saw the series deal with the fallout of Chloe seeing Lucifer’s true face at the end of Season 3 as well as the arrival of his first love, Eve (Inbar Lavi), an arrival that made things fairly complicated for all involved. However, should the series get that fifth season, expect things to get even crazier.

“We did spend some time digging into what we think can be Season 5,” Henderson told Entertainment Weekly. “We even have the first scene [of Season 5], which is one of my favorite things we’ve ever come up with.”

“We really try to ping it in a completely different direction,” Modrovich added. “If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as batshit as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored. We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Ten the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘and brilliant.’”

Lucifer Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

