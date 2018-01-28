Steven S. DeKnight Wants to See Zack Snyder Direct ‘Man of Steel’ Sequel

A Man of Steel sequel has yet to officially be announced, but fans have taken it upon themselves to speculate about the film. But now, one rumored candidate wants to set the record straight.

Earlier this week, Pacific Rim Uprising‘s Steven S. DeKnight was asked if he’d be interested in directing Man of Steel 2, under the right circumstances. DeKnight cryptically answered “Up, up, and away!”, and now wants to clarify exactly what he meant with his comments. As he revealed on his Twitter earlier today, he’d much rather see Zack Snyder return to helm the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Good lord. All I said was “Up, up and away” in response to being asked if I’d be interested in directing MOS2. My preference would be to see @ZackSnyder helm the sequel. Love his work. https://t.co/I3U8hEpYVr — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 28, 2018

On the surface, it isn’t too hard to see why DeKnight would be a good candidate for Man of Steel 2, considering his previous action-packed work on Uprising, Daredevil, and Spartacus. But his more recent comments are sure to delight Man of Steel fans, especially those who would like for Zack Snyder to have a proper conclusion of his Superman trilogy.

As for Man of Steel 2, the film has been often talked about by fans over the years, but much hasn’t been said about it from the Warner Bros. side. The last thing fans really heard about it had to do with Matthew Vaughn’s reported interest in working with DC on the project. Nothing has materialized from those talks just yet, though Vaughn did reach out to Mark Millar about the project.

It seems fans might be in for a long wait though, as DC’s movie schedule is already pretty full at the moment. The studio has Aquaman this year, followed by films like Flashpoint, Wonder Woman 2, The Batman, Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens, Harley and Joker, Deathstroke, Nightwing, Batgirl, Black Adam, and Shazam! Now, some of those are in various stages of development, but all have been announced in some form or fashion, and it’s hard to find where Man of Steel 2 fits into that mix until WB’s plans for the next Justice League and core films comes into sight.

Pacific Rim: Uprising hits theaters on March 23.