Margot Kidder Revealed in Her Final Interview She Was Battling The Flu

Margot Kidder sadly passed away this past Sunday, and an interview given before her death might provide some better understanding as to the cause.

Kidder passed away at her home in Montona at the age of 69, and while the official cause of death has not been released yet, an interview she gave on the Drew and Mike show on May 9th reveals she was already fighting something a few days prior. When asked where she was calling from, Kidder said “Yeah I’m in bed with the flu in Livingston Montana, and puking about every hour and a half. It’s not fun, no.”

The symptoms sound worse than your typical flu, but it is unknown if that illness was the cause or just exacerbated something she was already fighting.

Kidder’s take on Lois Lane in the original Superman films is looked upon by many as the defacto standard when it comes to Lois on the big screen. When asked by HeyUGuys about why fans seem to prefer her portrayal of Lois (as well as Christopher Reeve’s take on Superman), Kidder said it boils down to their simplicity.

“No, they always go back because that film was better written and directed,” Kidder said. They go back to them because they were so much truer to the comic books. Kids learn the morality tale of Jesus in a way; a guy away from his dad, floundering around on Earth and is this purely good person. Superman responds to women by saving them, saves the children and beats up the bad guys, if you will.”

Kidder has also had roles in projects like The Amityville Horror, The Vagina Monologues, The L Word, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming. She also appeared on DC’s Smallville series, in which her Superman co-star Reeves also appeared on. Kidder also became a big advocate for mental health, utilizing her own experiences with bipolar disorder.

Kidder was born on October 17, 1948, in the Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2005.