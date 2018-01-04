Margot Robbie Talks Contending With Death Threats After ‘Suicide Squad’

While many have embraced Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, the role also comes with its share of hardships, which sadly includes death threats.

Robbie’s performance in Suicide Squad was celebrated by critics and fans alike, but that doesn’t mean everyone will be happy and with a project as big as a DC film that unfortunately means you have to deal with awful people who send death threats. Robbie recounted what comes with a role like Harley, and just how much baggage it can carry.

“You’re about to be in a comic book film; now here’s the worst-case scenario of how big and scary it can get,” Robbie told THR. “There’s just all this stuff you learn along the way, like, when you get those death threats, it’s [smart] to have a security team do a background check on whoever sent them to see if there is any past history of violence because you’ll need to know whether you need security to go to certain events. And every time you do a background check, it’s going to cost $2,000, so take that into consideration when you’re getting yourself into this.”

That doesn’t just take a toll mentally and emotionally, but also financially. At $2000 a pop, the costs can rack up quickly, and that can affect what roles you need to take on.

“And it’s like, ‘OK, that’s a different kind of career.’ Because then you need to always do a job that can financially support that lifestyle,” Robbie said. “You can’t just do indie films for the rest of your life because that film back there changed everything and now you have to be able to afford security. I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on. I wouldn’t have resented the position I found myself in because I would’ve known what I was getting myself into.”

Like she said, that wouldn’t have necessarily changed her mind on taking the role, but it would have better prepared her for what was to come.

