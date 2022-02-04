Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie’s Doppelganger Goes Viral On TikTok

Margot Robbie’s doppelganger has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok, as the likeness between Robbie and TikTok user “Emma Sofija” of Denmark is confusing people all over the world. It started when Sofija (a computer science student) posted a video of her using a celebrity twin filter of her own design (which covers half a user’s face with the closest celebrity facial match) and ended up with a nearly indistinguishable side-by-side of Margot Robbie’s face (Robbie’s eyelashes are bit thicker and darker…). That initial post led to this improved version of the filter, and the viral end result speaks for itself…

The upgraded effects of Sofija’s celebrity twin filter have earned 4.9 million views (as of writing this) for the latest video above. That caps off a meteoric rise in popularity since Sofija started a TikTok account dedicated to her celebrity twin filter just two weeks ago!

In the first post for the filter, Sofija revealed her Margot Robbie twin results and added the cheeky caption of “Walmart Margot Robbie.” That started the wave of users freaking out over her symmetric symmetry with The Suicide Squad star, supposedly leading to over 1 billion views of her posts on TikTok in the first week. Fans seem to be having fun with the filter – no matter how ridiculous some of the results are (you wouldn’t believe who ends up wearing Kanye West or Ariana Grande’s faces…). In fact, the more seemingly absurd the matches are, the more fans seem to love it. It’s a pretty big win that people love your product no matter if it works or not.

As an aspiring computer science student living in the age of social media supremacy, Emma Sofija has found a nice inside lane to success. It’s still in its infancy right now, but a “Who’s Your Celebrity Twin” filter sounds like it has the potential for major social media success. We could be looking at the next “Wordle” here…

The real Margot Robbie is still hard at work, with projects including her mysterious Barbie movie and Wes Anderson’s new star-studded ensemble film Asteroid City (alongside Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Jason Schwartzman, Hope Davis, Sophia Lillis, Jeffrey Wright, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori, Bill Murray and Tom Hanks (to name a few…).

Less certain is Margot Robbie’s future in the DC movie universe. After three turns as Harley Quinn (and only modest success), rumors are pointing to Robbie stepping back as new DC Heroes step in.