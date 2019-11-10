Margot Robbie, James Gunn, and More from The Suicide Squad Get Together for Birthday Celebration

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Holland! The actor celebrated her 32nd birthday this week with some of her fellow castmates from the upcoming DC film, The Suicide Squad. Holland is in a relationship with the film’s director, James Gunn, who is best known for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel. Gunn recently took to Instagram to share photos from Holland’s birthday celebration, which included big-name guests like Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the DC films. The guest list also included Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, and more.

“What better way to celebrate @jenniferlholland’s birthday then playing a little #codenames and #mafia with #TheSuicideSquad and friends at Dastmalchian manor?,” Gunn wrote.

Yesterday, he also made a post in Holland’s honor:

“What do you learn when the hardest times befall you? If you’re lucky you learn the value of love above all other things. In this lesson, my greatest teacher has been @jenniferlholland. I love you, Jenn. #HappyBirthday ❤️🙏🎂,” Gunn wrote.

The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Gunn recently shared a new look at his cast on Instagram, two days after initiating filming on his first film set in the DC Universe.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.