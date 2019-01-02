Mark Hamill Shares the Joker’s New Year’s Resolutions

It’s New Year’s Day and Mark Hamill is reflecting on the resolutions made by his Joker from Batman: The Animated Series.

On Twitter, Hamill retweeted a clip from the episode “Holiday Knights.” The clip shows the Joker interrupting a New Year’s Eve football game to explain his resolution: not killing anyone in the new year. To get it all out of his system he plans to go on a murder spree before the clock strikes midnight.

Hamill commented, showing appreciation for how committed the Joker seems to be about his resolution.

“You gotta admire his commitment….,” Hamill tweeted. “2019 Resolutions: 1- Decide what you want. 2- Make plans to achieve your goal. 3- Announce it to the world. 4- Execute your course of action that, hopefully, excludes executing anyone.”

"You gotta admire his commitment….," Hamill tweeted. "2019 Resolutions: 1- Decide what you want. 2- Make plans to achieve your goal. 3- Announce it to the world. 4- Execute your course of action that, hopefully, excludes executing anyone."

“Holiday Knights” was the first episode of The New Batman Adventures. The series was a rebranded continuation of Batman: The Animated Series. The updated show featured new character designs and an expanded cast. Dick Grayson became Nightwing, Tim Drake took over as Robin, and Batgirl began appearing regularly.

Despite first airing in September, “Holiday Knights” featured three holiday season vignettes. The first featured Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy drugging Bruce Wayne and forcing him to take them on a holiday shopping spree. The second story takes place on Christmas Eve and had Batgirl teaming with Harvey Bullock and Renee Montoya to fight Clayface. The third story saw Batman and Robin dealing with the Joker on New Year’s Eve. Batman then shared his annual cup of coffee with Commissioner Gordon.

Hamill recently reflected on his time playing the Joker. He discussed whether the character died in the film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

“Sometimes you have to play the scene like he’s dying, but anyone that knows comics knows that he’ll never be completely dead,” Hamill said, remembering his many “deaths” in Batman: The Animated Series. “I was falling off bell towers, out of airplanes, I even landed in shark-infested waters. I thought it was funny when the mainstream media picked up on when they killed Superman in the comics. All of us comic fans laughed, we knew they were just rebooting it and wanted attention, but that made it on the evening news!”

“Holiday Knights” can be found in the Batman: The Animated Series Blu-ray box set, as well as on the DC Universe streaming service.