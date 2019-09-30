Matt Bomer Turns Into Henry Cavill’s Superman in This Incredible Fan-Poster

Matt Bomer may be one of the stars of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering what the actor might look like in the costume of another DC hero — Superman, to be exact. Now, in an incredible new piece of fan art, Bomer makes the leap from Negative Man to Man of Steel in an imagining of the actor wearing in Henry Cavill‘s Superman suit.

The artwork comes from Instagram user Skull101ify and shows Bomer smiling while wearing the Cavill Superman suit as previously seen in DC Extended Universe films Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and, most recently, Justice League. The artist notes that he thinks that Bomer would make a perfect Superman — and he already has experience voicing the role in Superman: Unbound. You can check out the poster-style art below.

As fans of the DCEU know all too well, there’s a lot still up in the air about the future of Superman. Late last year it was reported that Cavill was likely exiting the role and while that’s never been confirmed there also aren’t any plans that we particularly know of regarding another Superman movie at Warner Bros. Despite this, Cavill told a fan during an encounter at San Diego Comic-Con that he still wants to play Superman and that he also wants a sequel to Man of Steel.

Cavill had been set for a brief appearance in Shazam! earlier this year, but unfortunately schedule conflicts prevented it from happening. Instead, someone else put on the Superman suit so that the character could appear, just without the detail of the scene, something director David F. Sandberg talked a bit more about on the film’s commentary track.

“In the script, we had a little scene with Superman — but we only had a very narrow window to shoot this scene in the school, so we tried to make it work with Henry Cavill, but schedules did not align,” Sandberg said. “I was like, ‘what do we do now? We need an ending to our movie,’ So we actually shot al little alternative ending in case we were going to use that where the kids see a hostage situation on TV and they just go out and fly off to deal with that, but it was like, ‘we don’t get the payoff with Shazam’s going to show up at school.’”

“So we did this thing with our Shazam stunt double in a Superman suit and we just cut out before you see his head.” Sandberg continued. “And it worked really well. I thought it was really funny. At first, I was like, ‘This is never going to work, this is going to feel cheap,’ but cutting out on Freddy’s reaction like that, I think is better than what we had originally planned. Originally Superman is supposed to sit down, talk to the kids, Freddy was going to be like ‘I have so many questions,’ and then we were going to cut out, but this sudden cut to the credits just works so much better.”

