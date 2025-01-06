McFarlane Batman: The Dark Knight Cowl 1:1 Replica Drops January 9th

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. McFarlane Toys / DC Direct’s Batman cowl replicas have been a big hit in both 1:1 scale and 1:3 scale variants, and we have no doubt that the next drop will continue that trend. A full-size replica of the cowl worn by Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight is set to launch on January 9th, and everything you’ll need to get your hands on one can be found right here.

Look for the 1:1 scale The Dark Knight Batman cowl to arrive on January 9th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The release follows full-scale cowl replicas inspired by Michael Keaton in the 1989 Batman film and Adam West in the 1966 tv series. Both of those cowls were priced at $99.99, so we would expect The Dark Knight version to follow suit. You can take a closer look at the cowl design below.

McFarlane Toys/DC Direct Batman: THe Dark Knight 1:1 Cowl Replica

James Gunn Teases The DCU Batman

Batman recently made a cameo appearance in DC Studios’ animated Creature Commandos on Max, which marks the first appearance of the character in James Gunn’s DCU. He had the following to say about the reveal:

“[Batman] already exists in this universe, just like when we come to the Superman movie and we see Superman already exists and is already known by the people of Metropolis,” Gunn, who wrote all seven episodes of Creature Commandos, told Rotten Tomatoes. “We don’t need to hear the origin story again.”

“When they first gave [the episode] to me, we saw a lot more Batman,” Gunn added of the caped crusader’s shadowy cameo appearance. “I would say, ‘I’m not ready to commit to that, I’m not ready to commit to that, I’m not ready to commit to that.’ So I was like, ‘More silhouette!’ It’s a great way to show that Batman does exist.”

“This is the DCU Batman… listen, I gotta tell you, I just love Batman, I love him!” Gunn continued. “I’ve loved him since I was a little kid. He’s one of my favorite characters, I have gone on the record in the past when I was at Marvel saying, ‘My favorite character is Batman, I love him.’ We’re going to do great things with him, he’s the most popular superhero in the world and I can’t wait for people to see more of him, along with Superman and together.”

Unfortunately, director Andy Muschietti (IT, The Flash) revealed that DC Studios has hit “pause” on its development of the Batman film The Brave and the Bold, so it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer for Batman to return in live-action.