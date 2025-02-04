Three New McFarlane Toys Batman Cowls Drop On February 5th

The cowl replicas in McFarlane Toys’ collection have been a great success, and three new options in 1:3 scale are about to arrive. This time, the reproductions will include cowls inspired the iconic The Dark Knight Returns comic, the Justice League film with Ben Affleck, and the Arkham Asylum video game.

You will be able to order the latest McFarlane Toys/DC Direct cowls starting February 5th at 9 am PST/12 pm EST here at Entertainment Earth. The cowls should be available here at Amazon at that time as well. We expect them to be priced at $14.99 each. Note that this wave follows 1:3 scale cowl replicas inspired by Batman Begins with Christian Bale, the Batman: Hush comics, and the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics #27. These cowls are pictured below, and you might be able to find them via the Amazon and EE links along with the full-size Dark Knight cowl replica that launched last month.

James Gunn Teases The DCU Batman

Batman recently made a cameo appearance in DC Studios’ animated Creature Commandos on Max, which marks the first appearance of the character in James Gunn’s DCU. He had the following to say about the reveal:

“[Batman] already exists in this universe, just like when we come to the Superman movie and we see Superman already exists and is already known by the people of Metropolis,” Gunn, who wrote all seven episodes of Creature Commandos, told Rotten Tomatoes. “We don’t need to hear the origin story again.”

“When they first gave [the episode] to me, we saw a lot more Batman,” Gunn added of the caped crusader’s shadowy cameo appearance. “I would say, ‘I’m not ready to commit to that, I’m not ready to commit to that, I’m not ready to commit to that.’ So I was like, ‘More silhouette!’ It’s a great way to show that Batman does exist.”

“This is the DCU Batman… listen, I gotta tell you, I just love Batman, I love him!” Gunn continued. “I’ve loved him since I was a little kid. He’s one of my favorite characters, I have gone on the record in the past when I was at Marvel saying, ‘My favorite character is Batman, I love him.’ We’re going to do great things with him, he’s the most popular superhero in the world and I can’t wait for people to see more of him, along with Superman and together.”