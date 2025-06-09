McFarlane Toys Set To Launch The Superman vs. Godzilla Megafig 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys is set to launch the Superman vs Godzilla Megafig 2-pack, which is the third and most highly anticipated installment of their DC Multiverse x MonsterVerse crossover. It’s based on the 2023 collaboration between DC Comics, Legendary Comics, and Toho International, but comes just as the sequel Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 hits comic store shelves. Here’s everything you need to know to add it to your collection.

The DC Multiverse Superman vs. Godzilla Megafig 2-pack is expected to go up for pre-order starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on June 12th here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added here after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. At the time of writing we don’t have specific details, but you can expect it to be similar to the previously released Batman vs Kong and Titano vs The Flash 2-packs, which retail for around $70 and come with a 12-inch Megafig paired with a 7-inch scale figure. You can order both of these figures here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. Read on to see a teaser image for the release.

Speaking of Superman, you might also want to check out the extensive collection of figures that McFarlane Toys has released in support of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film. Details about the wave can be found right here.

In Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, what starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC’s Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction! The epic crossover begins when Clark Kent, enjoying a night off with Lois Lane, is interrupted when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay.

“I’ve had the good fortune to write most of the legendary DC Super Heroes before—from my time on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice,” said Brian Buccellato. “This time I get to build something way larger-than-life using all the toys in two different sandboxes. It’s such a thrill to tear open both the DC Universe and Legendary’s Monsterverse for this dream project.”

“Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero are perfect partners in this oversize endeavor,” continued Buccellato. “Christian has been masterful in his navigating the story’s enormous scope in terms of character moments, rampaging monsters, and big superhero action. And Luis’s stunning palette and rendering are an amazing complement to Christian’s art.”