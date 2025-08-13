McFarlane Toys The Batman Batmobile Vehicle Is Up For Pre-Order

The latest entry into McFarlane Toys’ lineup of DC Multiverse Batmobile vehicles comes from the 2022 The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. This Gold Label release measures 19-inches long and includes features like an opening driver door and rolling wheels. It can accommodate 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures, though this particular release won’t come bundled with a figure as some of McFarlane Toys’ previously released Batmobile vehicles have.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse The Batman Batmobile sold out quickly here on Amazon (check back for restocks), though if history serves they will be restocked and discounted down the line. As you can see from Amazon’s listings for previously released DC Multiverse Batmobiles inspired by the vehicles that appeared The Dark Knight Rises, Batman & Robin, Batman Beyond, and more, discounts are the norm right now. Even the popular DC Multiverse ’89 Batmobile has been restocked and discounted numerous times since its release.

DC Multiverse The Batman Batmobile / $79.99 – $89.99 / Expected to arrive in September see on amazon See at mcfarlane toys

That said you can still get a copy directly from McFarlane Toys, but it might be worth it to wait if you would rather not pay the $79.99 asking price. However, it appears that tariff pricing was in effect on Amazon at launch, where it initially sold for $89.99. Note that the Robert Pattinson The Batman figure that pairs with this vehicle is sold out pretty much everywhere, but you can still find it here on Amazon from a third party, though it ships directly from Amazon.

Speaking of The Batman, there has been some good news about the development of the long overdue sequel, which appears to be finally gaining steam. According to Warner Bros., The Batman Part II will begin filming this spring in London, and will premiere in October of 2027. There have also been some exciting reports regarding the quality of the script.