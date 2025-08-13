The Batman 2 Star Gives Exciting Update on Matt Reeves’ Sequel

The Batman Part II is inching closer to reality, even if it’s still more than two years away from hitting theaters. Fans are desperate for any scrap of insight on this production, and this week, star Jeffrey Wright obliged. The actor spoke to Den of Geek about his new crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest — which hits theater this weekend — but he was enthusiastic to talk about The Batman as well. Wright seems as eager to learn more as fans themselves, and eager to reprise his role as Jim Gordon once again. He seemed to confirm reports that the script is finally finished, though he hasn’t had a chance to read it for himself yet.

“I haven’t read it yet, no, but I’ve heard some things,” the actor said, cryptically. “I’m liking what I’m hearing. And I have huge respect for [writer-director Matt Reeves’] Gotham-building skills. So I’m excited to jump in there and read what he has, which I’m sure will be rich and satisfying to play, and, ideally, for audiences to take in as well.”

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

The Batman was a massive hit when it premiered in March of 2022, with a twisted take on Gotham City that was somehow more melodramatic and theatrical while keeping the action more believable and “street-level.” It focused on Batman (Robert Pattinson) as a detective more than previous screen adaptations have, and for that, he needed a competent Gordon by his side. The duo stole the show, and while this version of Gotham did return to the screen last year in The Penguin, neither Batman nor Gordon made an appearance.

The long wait has contributed to fans’ excitement, and it will finally pay off soon. According to Warner Bros., The Batman Part II will begin filming this spring in London, and will premiere in October of 2027. That’s fitting, as the new movie will draw from the iconic Batman storyline The Long Halloween. However, this production has had a few other false starts and delays, so we can’t assume it will keep this schedule.

The Batman Part II was delayed in part by the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, along with a cascade of scheduling issues for the cast and crew. Fans even became worried earlier this year when DC Studios co-head James Gunn mentioned publicly that the script for this sequel still wasn’t finished. Gunn would later clarify on social media that this was a case of perfectionism, plain and simple, not a creative dispute or a loss of interest as some were speculating.

“Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write,” he wrote at the time. Elsewhere, Gunn has mentioned his strict personal policy of perfecting scripts at DC before allowing any filming to begin, as he believes re-writing on set has a major negative impact on quality.

If all goes well, we’ll see The Batman Part II in October of 2027. In the meantime, The Batman and The Penguin are both streaming now on HBO Max. Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters this weekend, and will stream on Apple TV+ starting on September 5th.