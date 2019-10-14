Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Touch Tongues in Joker Mask Video

After two straight weekends of box office dominance, it’s safe to say that the craze surrounding Joker has yet to slow down. Fans are still flooding into theaters and the titular villain has become meme mainstay across the Internet. Joker is also making way for some strange trends, including sharing videos with filters inspired by the clown prince of crime himself. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson joined in on the Joker trend over the weekend, touching tongues while donning the digital clown makeup.

Simpson posted a video to his Instagram story on Sunday, showing himself and Cyrus cuddled up in bed, both with the clown makeup on their faces. It’s instantly clear that the look is strictly a filter and not real, as it tends to move on its own quite a bit. The Joker can be heard laughing over top of them as a part of the filter effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the video from Simpson’s Instagram story in the video below.

Joker has broken several records in its first two weekends at the box office, including the biggest debut for any film ever released in October, earning $96 million in North America over its first three days. This return was especially impressive considering the controversy surrounding Joker‘s release last week, somewhat due to the various comments made by director Todd Phillips. In one situation, Phillips went viral with his comments about the state of comedy in the industry, suggesting that funny movies aren’t allowed to exist any more.

“Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture,” Phillips told Vanity Fair. “There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore—I’ll tell you why, because all the f*cking funny guys are like, ‘F*ck this sh*t, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’ I’m out, and you know what? With all my comedies—I think that what comedies in general all have in common—is they’re irreverent. So I go, ‘How do I do something irreverent, but f*ck comedy? Oh I know, let’s take the comic book movie universe and turn it on its head with this.’ And so that’s really where that came from.”

Joker is now playing in theaters.