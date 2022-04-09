Naomi: “Fallout” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Fallout”, the tenth episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode follows the shocking ending of last week’s “Keep Your Friends Close” which saw the surprising revelation that Naomi’s (Kaci Walfall) parents, Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar), are actually aliens themselves who used alien technology to protect her from Commander Steel (Brian Brightman). Per the episode synopsis, this revelation is going to send Naomi on her own journey to find out the truth and, in turn, discover even more secrets that have been kept from her. You can check out the synopsis below.

“A LIFE OF LIES – In the aftermath of Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovering who Greg (Barry Watson) and Jen (Mouzam Makkar) really are – and that they’ve been lying about it her entire life – Naomi sets out on her own to dig deeper for the truth only to discover how many people have been keeping secrets from her. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, and Camila Moreno. Angel Kristi Williams directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama.”

This twist about Naomi’s parents is one that fits in with how Greg and Jennifer are introduced in the comics. Greg is originally portrayed as a former soldier of the Rannian army whose mysterious past led him to Earth and to adopting Naomi with Jennifer. If Jennifer and Greg do end up being from Rann in the series, this will likely complicate things with Dee (Alexander Wraith) who is a Thanagarian—one of Rann’s extraterrestrial rivals.”

“It is a different universe,” Walfall told reporters during a virtual roundtable prior to the show’s debut. “She can’t necessarily call on The Flash. She can’t necessarily call on Supergirl. I also think that that allows for her to grow more, and it allows for her to learn for herself. But in her universe, she has people like Dee, and Dee can teach her. He doesn’t have all the answers, but he can teach her more about her hero life. She’s navigating it throughout the series. I also think the show is different because it’s a different narrative that’s told. It’s a different story that’s told. The show’s kind of lighter, but it’s also much darker, and much more personal. Sometimes if, let’s say everyone got powers — would it be such a positive thing, or would we feel an immense amount of pressure?”

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Fallout” will air on Tuesday, April 26th.