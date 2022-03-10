Naomi: “Fellowship of the Disc” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Fellowship of the Disc”, the eighth episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode is poised to have even more revelations regarding Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) and her group of friends, as goings-on of Port Oswego get more and more complicated.

“First, to see a character that looked like me in the comic world in the present day,” director and co-executive producer DeMane Davis explained in a recent interview with CBR. “Representation is important. I grew up at a time when my favorite television show was Mannix. Mannix was a white private detective. He had Peggy, who was his black secretary. I became a secretary at an advertising agency before I became a copywriter. When I thought about it, she’s the reason why, because I used to watch her while I ate my Captain Crunch, I was like, ‘OK, she’s typing. She’s filing some papers. I can do that. That’s cool.’ To think about what this character is going to do when little girls of all hues see her is super exciting. That spoke to me.”

“Also, Naomi has a great group of friends,” Davis continued. “They are all different types of friends. This is a character that appeals to all these different groups. She doesn’t throw them any shade. She doesn’t judge them. She’s just accepted by them, opens up to them, and is excited to be around them. Then, she learns she has powers. Naomi is questioning everything.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Fellowship of the Disc” below.

“AT ODDS – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must take special care to protect her identity after Jacob (Aidan Gemme) shares obscure information with her and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones). Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) celebrate their 20th Wedding Anniversary while also giving serious consideration to their future and how best to protect Naomi. Meanwhile, Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) disagree on how Naomi should be trained for a larger, very imminent threat. Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) choose the comic bookstore for their class volunteer project, but Lourdes (Camila Moreno) finds their presence to be more of an intrusion into her private life. Gussie Roc wrote the episode directed by DeMane Davis.”

New episodes of Naomi air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Fellowship of the Disc” will air on March 22nd.