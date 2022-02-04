Naomi: “Shadow Ridge” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Shadow Ridge”, the fifth episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode is expected to continue Naomi McDuffie’s (Kaci Walfall) quest for answers regarding her alien origins, which was complicated by the recent arrival of a bounty hunter from her home world, Earth-29. According to the synopsis, that will be juxtaposed by Naomi and her classmates embarking on a school camping trip, which is sure to lead to more unexpected moments. You can check out the synopsis below.

“ARE WE THERE YET? – With Naomi (Kaci Walfall) still shaken by her terrifying encounter with the bounty hunter, Dee (Alexander Wraith) continues training her on controlling her thoughts and emotions and, therefore, her powers.Meanwhile, as Naomi and Nathan (Daniel Puig) rekindle their romance, the class sets off on an exciting week-long camping excursion. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme.Jason Ganzel wrote the episode directed by Stephanie Turner.”

“The most exciting thing about these effects is that they are going to continue to evolve as she evolves,” director and co-executive producer DeMane Davis explained in an interview earlier this year. “It’s not just seeing this character evolve, but seeing Kaci evolve. Naomi is learning about herself, learning about these powers. They are going to get even bigger, even better, and even brighter as she begins to control them. They will turn from bursts into something a little more pointed and focused. That’s all exciting.”

“Naomi has a great group of friends,” Davis continued. “They are all different types of friends. This is a character that appeals to all these different groups. She doesn’t throw them any shade. She doesn’t judge them. She’s just accepted by them, opens up to them, and is excited to be around them. Then, she learns she has powers. Naomi is questioning everything.”

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Shadow Ridge” will air on February 22nd.