Netflix's The Sandman Crosses Major Milestone

Netflix has released its latest weekly viewing metrics and with it confirmed that The Sandman has crossed a major viewership milestone. According to the streamer the series was watched a total of 53.79 million hours in the week of August 22 to August 28, pushing it over 300 million hours watched since it premiered. Viewership for The Sandman has been incredibly strong since it debuted on August 5, debuting to 69.48 million hours in the first three days and rising to over 127 million hours in its first full week. In total, The Sandman has been watched over 328 million hours in total.

With just a few days left on its "first 28 days" window it seems unlikely that The Sandman will be able to land on Netflix's Top 10 English-language TV shows list. The threshold for entry is high anyway since the lowest series on the list has over 484 million hours, meaning The Sandman would need over 160 million hours streamed in just five days, higher viewership than any other point in its first four weeks of release. Despite the fact it likely won't hit the Top 10, the series could still very well continue. Series creator Neil Gaiman teased they're "on track" for a renewal, and has also teased that the series could jump to another streamer if Netflix cancelled it.

Check out the current list of Netflix's Top 10 English-language TV shows below.