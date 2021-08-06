New The Suicide Squad Poster Released: "They're Dying To Save The World"

✖

Tuesday has proved to be a pretty good day for fans of The Suicide Squad, as the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster treated fans to the rather unconventional release of its final trailer. After the new footage was "leaked" across YouTube advertisements on Tuesday morning, the film's cast and crew officially shared the trailer later in the day, and fans have been relishing in all of its twists and turns. If that wasn't enough, Gunn also debuted an epic new poster for the film, which shows the ensemble cast of antiheroes and villains running through the rain, as mini clones of Starro rain down upon them. A big block of text above the cast puts it plainly — "They're dying to save the world." The poster even promotes ways that fans can explore more stories for the cast of characters, plugging both comic shops and DC's official digital comic platform DC Universe Infinite.

Heroes - while supplies last. #TheSuicideSquad See it on the big screen August 6. pic.twitter.com/TAPiqvOJ9G — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.