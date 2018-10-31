New ‘Titans’ Teaser Reveals First Look At Doom Patrol In Action

Following the release of the third episode of Titans today, fans can get their first look at the Doom Patrol, from next week’s episode (helpfully titled “Doom Patrol”), in the trailer above.

The DC superteam are making their first live-action appearance in Titans before spinning off into their own series (although much of the cast is changing from one to the next). They have a long history in the comics with Beast Boy, who has been a member of both the Titans and the Doom Patrol over the years.

Known as the world’s strangest superhero team, the Doom Patrol draw frequent comparisons to early X-Men stories, since they are freaks who are led by a professor in a wheelchair.

Another longtime Titan, who is best known to more recent fans (or DC movie fans) as a Justice Leaguer, is going to be appearing in Doom Patrol as well in the form of Cyborg.

According to Warner Bros Television, the Doom Patrol series “is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Their exact role in Titans is as yet unclear, although from this trailer they appear to be yet another group vying to get their hands on Raven. Things look pretty sinister, with Raven strapped to a table, but then again, Beast Boy is there, and we also see him running into her in the woods (in his tiger form).

Since the two had a meet-cute at the roller rink in today’s episode, a solid theory could be that Beast Boy meets Raven in the woods after she flees the fallout from today’s episode and, revealing himself to her, offers to bring her to someone who can help. Enter: Doom Patrol.

We will see in a week, when the next episode of Titans hits the DC Universe app.