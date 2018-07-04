‘Deadpool 2’s Lewis Tan Met With DC About Playing Nightwing

Early on in his career, actor and martial artist Lewis Tan has made a name for himself by taking on roles in Marvel properties, such as Iron Fist (Zhou Cheng) and Deadpool 2 (Shatterstar). Despite his work with Marvel, it looks as though Tan may be crossing over the other side of comics, and taking on a major role for DC.

Tan recently tweeted about a meeting with DC, where he hinted that he might have work with the company in the future, bringing his father’s legacy full-circle. (Tan’s father, Phillip, appeared in Tim Burton’s Batman movie in 1989.) The details of the meeting were kept under wraps for a while, but Tan is now revealing that one of the roles he talked to DC about was in fact Dick Grayson, a.k.a. Nightwing, as many fans has suspected.

The folks at That Hashtag Show caught up with Tan at the Saturn Awards this weekend, where he confirmed that he and DC spoke about Chris McKay’s solo Nightwing movie, that has been in development for some time.

“I know Chris McKay wants a martial artist, right, so that’s out there,” Tan said. “He’s following me on Twitter, you know…there’s a lot of good juju vibes out there for that. Nothing that I can say that is confirmed. This is a project that he’s still developing and I sat down with DC, with some of the executives at DC, and they’re big fans, I’m a big fan, obviously. My father came to America, because of Batman (1989) and, you know, I definitely want to see that come full circle and give back. Im not trading in my Marvel roots, because they started me, but DC started my dad, so it would be nice to go over there and play around and find the right thing. So we’re looking for the right thing and there were a lot of different talks and Nightwing was one of those that were mentioned, so we’ll see.”

Great meeting 🤔🔥 My father started in this business with Tim Burtons #Batman, soon will be full circle. #DC @TheDCUniverse pic.twitter.com/n8jmwTs1hI — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) June 11, 2018

Later on in the interview, Tan explained that his background in martial arts gives him a significant advantage when it comes to playing a role like Nightwing.

“Yeah, I would put everything into it,” the actor noted. “I think that, when you’re a martial artist and you’re doing an action show, you can do so much more. You don’t have to cut around the actor, you don’t have to hide the actor and the performance alone is going to show so much more because it’s all you and you’re all there and you’re putting your blood, sweat and physicality into the role which is a big part of these type of films, you know, like Deadpool and Batman and Iron Fist, all those roles that I did, I can put so much more into it and I think it comes across, you know, and when fans see it they go, ‘Wow, that was incredible!’, even if it was short they go, ‘Wow, that was incredible!’ and I think it’s because of that effort you put into it.”

