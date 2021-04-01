Nightwing Writer Reveals Puppy's Official Name After Fan Vote

✖

DC's Infinite Frontier initiative is already boasting a lot of noteworthy moments — a surprising number of which are being partially decided by fans. In addition to the newly-announced "Round Robin" bracket, which will allow fans to vote on a potential new series from a list of pitches, the publisher recently asked fans to help name the new three-legged puppy sidekick in the pages of Nightwing. After announcing the poll last week, which allowed fans to help choose a proper moniker for the puppy, writer Tom Taylor took to Twitter on Wednesday to officially announce a winner. The name that won the fan poll ended up being Haley, which beat out the other options of Shadow, Blue, and Hope.

She has a name! Thanks to all who voted. Welcome Haley. You have a very big adventure ahead of you. pic.twitter.com/qeTWfqDeRi — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 31, 2021

The fan vote on Nightwing's puppy's name is just the latest example of the series' new and ambitious path for Dick Grayson, one that the creative team has been excited to bring to life.

“Despite, awkwardly, killing him twice (in Injustice and DCeased),” Taylor said in a statement when the new team was first announced. “I'm a huge Nightwing fan. And I couldn't be more excited to take on a hero I’ve always considered a DC A-lister. Our series is about showing that. It’s about putting Dick Grayson back on that pedestal where he belongs. It’s also about taking everything Bruno and I love about Nightwing and testing him in a completely new way. Exploring how Dick reacts when faced with impossible odds, and with a life-changing opportunity which comes his way in our very first issue.”

“I’m not holding anything back from this project,” said Redondo. “Nightwing means kinetic potential, evolution, and a positive assertiveness more than any other character I’ve worked on...and that’s the kind of hero we all need right now. Working with Tom on Nightwing is the perfect evolution for us as a team! We have incredible ideas for Dick Grayson’s new adventures.”

“This is the perfect time for a Nightwing story,” Taylor said. “It’s the right time for a charming, entertaining, positive force for good standing with the underrepresented, and pushing back against corruption and greed.”

