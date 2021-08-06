Peacemaker Audition Tape Reveals NSFW Aquaman Dialogue

✖

There's a new era of the DCEU upon us, and they're following in Disney+'s footsteps with HBO Max. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will be released later this year and it's going to have a series tie-in. Peacemaker is set to star John Cena as the titular character, reprising his part from the film. Actors Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad were previously cast in the series with Lochlyn Munro, Chukwudi Iwuji, Annie Chang, and Christopher Heyerdahl also being added to the cast. Thanks to Redditor u/aduong, we recently got a fun little glimpse at an audition tape for the show.

Actor Tony Sancho is seen testing for a role that CBM thinks could be for a Peacemaker sidekick like Tank Man or Gangbuster. The clip is pretty hilarious and makes some big NSFW accusations against Aquaman. Sancho's character is talking to Miracle Man when Miracle Man says, "F*ck Aquaman. He f*cks woman, fine. He f*cks dudes, no problem. But when he starts f*cking fish, he's taking it a step too far." You can watch the clip in the post below to find out which fish Aquaman supposedly had his way with at the aquarium:

That sounds like some classic James Gunn dialogue! Peacemaker is set to explore the origins of Cena's character, who will be appearing for the first time in The Suicide Squad later this year. According to HBO Max's description of the series, Peacemaker is someone who "believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena recently shared. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6th. Peacemaker does not yet have a release date.