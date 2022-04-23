Peacemaker: James Gunn Celebrates John Cena's Birthday With Heartwarming Post

✖

Happy Birthday, John Cena! The wrestler-turned-actor known best these days for playing Peacemaker in the DCEU turned 45 on April 23rd. The first season of Cena's Peacemaker was released on HBO Max earlier this year, and the show has already been renewed for a second season. The show's creator, James Gunn, often posts fun behind-the-scenes content and today he shared an extra special post in honor of Cena's birthday.

"My collaboration & friendship with @JohnCena is one of the great blessings in my life. John is an incredible actor who utilizes his talent with grace & kindness & humility. There is no other like him. Happy birthday, my friend! ❤️🧜‍♂️🕊," Gunn wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

My collaboration & friendship with @JohnCena is one of the great blessings in my life. John is an incredible actor who utilizes his talent with grace & kindness & humility. There is no other like him. Happy birthday, my friend! ❤️🧜‍♂️🕊🩻 pic.twitter.com/H7ejInkz4r — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2022

Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt on Peacemaker, also shared a fun post in honor of Cena's birthday. "HBD @JohnCena! This may or may not be your contact photo on my phone," she wrote. You can check out her photo below:

HBD @JohnCena ! This may or may not be your contact photo on my phone. pic.twitter.com/eru8gPCt0i — Jennifer Holland (@jennlholland) April 23, 2022

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max in January and was a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series sees Cena's character joining forces with a new team to take down an alien species dubbed "butterflies." Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it's officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an "action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists." Gunn and Holland also recently announced their engagament. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Holland spoke about reprising her role from The Suicide Squad.

"Oh gosh. I feel like I'm going to sound like a broken record, but I was just so excited to explore everything about her," Holland shared. "I think I was excited to explore her flaws and her strengths, but probably the thing I was most excited about was the physicality of the role because I'd never really gotten to really dive into a role that was so physical in any of my past work, so getting to go to all of the fight training and the stunt training and work with the incredible stunt team. John Cena's stunt double, Spencer, I worked with him tirelessly. He was constantly standing in for whatever actor I was going to be working with. And he was just great. And my stunt double, Yulia, was incredible. I love her so much. She makes me look so badass on this show. But yes, so probably the physicality and the fights and shooting the guns and all of that stuff."

Stay tuned for updates on Peacemaker Season 2.