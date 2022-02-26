Peacemaker: James Gunn Explains How They Deal With Helmet Reflections During Production

The first season of Peacemaker came to an end last week, but it’s already been confirmed that the HBO Max series has been renewed for a second season. Throughout the show’s run and since the finale dropped, James Gunn has been sharing behind-the-scenes information and answering fan questions about Peacemaker on Twitter. Gunn answered one question today about how they film Peacemaker’s reflective helmets.

“@JamesGunn How did you deal with reflections in @DCpeacemaker’s helmet while shooting?,” @masontromero asked. “We often have to remove the camera crew digitally,” Gunn explained. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1497365639945670658?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max last month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

“That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker,” Gunn wrote on Twitter after the second season was announced .

In addition to the news of more Peacemaker, Gunn also just annouced his engagement to Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt on the show. In a recent interview with TV Line, Holland explained why the fight scenes were the hardest for her while making Peacemaker.

“The fight sequences – namely the ones in the upcoming episodes, which I can’t really talk too much about – were the most challenging physically,” Holland teased when asked about her biggest Peacemkaer challenge. “They required so much intense rehearsal, and you get a little taste of what that sort of stuff does to these stunt actors’ bodies. I’m only spending, collectively over the course of the season, maybe four weeks out of the six months of shooting in the gym rehearsing fight sequences and stunts, things like that, but that’s what these stunt people do every single day, and it really takes a toll on your body. Towards the end of the shoot, I had a time when my back was just totally messed up. I had done this one stunt over and over again, where I sort of had to flip over and land on my back, and I think that’s what did it. But you know, I had a great time. It’s really awesome to be able to meld that athleticism and all of my history with gymnastics with what I love to do as an actress.”

The first season of Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.