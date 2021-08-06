The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shows Off New Hair, Blames Election

✖

Time has been a funny thing in 2020 as people have spent most of the year dealing with the pandemic. There have been a lot of jokes about how March has stretched on throughout the year, but nothing felt quite as long as election week. It took nearly five days for Joe Biden to be declared the projected winner and those paying close attention to the coverage had an anxiety-fueled week. One such person was James Gunn, the director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy and (soon) The Suicide Squad. Gunn took to Twitter to show off his new hair, which has people in the comments calling him a "silver fox." In his tweet, the director blamed the stress of election week on the new look.

“What the election did to my hair,” Gunn wrote. Many people commented on the post: “Dude, you have to keep that,” Steve Agee wrote. “I LOVE THIS!!!,” Clare Grant added. “Nothing at all sir and my thesis on the sound design of early Robert Altman films is going to be turned in by Friday, I promise,” Leigh Whannell joked. “Ok but that looks fantastic so it kinda works out well for you,” Anne Wheaton wrote. You can check out the photo of Gunn’s new looks below:

What the election did to my hair. pic.twitter.com/BxqMk8SyUr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 19, 2020

As for The Suicide Squad, the movie's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie!

What do you think of Gunn's new 'do? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021. Gunn will also soon begin work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3., which does not yet have a release date.