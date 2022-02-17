Peacemaker Fans Can’t Handle That NSFW Cameo by SPOILER

There were a couple of big cameos in the Peacemaker finale, but one NSFW one absolutely surprised the Internet. *Spoilers ahead!* James Gunn said that he had a lot more free rein to bring in DC properties than fans thought, and he meant it. So, it should be no surprise that the Justice League roll up at the last possible second, just to get insulted by John Cena’s character. Now, Aquaman especially has to take some jokes here as the rumors about him from earlier in the season come into focus. The Flash jokingly confirms it before Jason Momoa tells the speedster to buzz off. It has a dreamlike quality to it because it’s hard to believe all these characters sharing space are real. But, here we are, Needless to say social media is debating exactly what the Justice League crossover means. Check out some of the best posts about it down below.

Talking to TVLine this week, Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt said that there was going to be some “crazy s***” in the finale.

https://twitter.com/primetimebrostv/status/1494248382214328322?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“To some degree, I think the way that James [Gunn] approached Season 1 was that he wanted to make sure that the story was a complete one. He’s a writer of films, mostly; this is his first foray into writing an episodic series, so there’s a well-rounded story involved,” Holland explained. “There might be, you know, hints to other things, but I don’t know that he had any clear idea that there would be a Season 2 when he wrote Season 1, if that makes any sense. I think there’s always the hope that that’s going to happen, but there’s never really any conversation about it until you know how it’s being received. I also don’t think James wanted to lock himself into doing anything because if it wasn’t received well, it would make him really sad to have to continue on with a series that he loved but people didn’t really like. But I will say this: Some crazy sh*t happens in Episode 8.”

