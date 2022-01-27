Peacemaker Drops NSFW Rumor About Superman’s Sex Life

Peacemaker drops a very NSFW rumor about Superman’s sex life in Episode 5, “Monkey Dory”. Let’s just say, you’ll never feel the same about calling him the “Man of Steel” again… Still reading? Ready for this one? (WARNING: Peacemaker Episode 5 SPOILERS Follow!) Peacemaker and his task force team sit down for a much-needed briefing on their body-snatching foes, the Butterflies. Murn informs the team that the Butterflies enter the human body through an orifice in order to nest in the brain; the animated example by Economos suggests one particular route the bugs can take: going up the butt.

Naturally, seeing that lewd bit of animation sets the gang off on a juvenile tangent. Vigilante takes great offense to Economos’s “bigotry” of suggesting aliens would be so “gross” as to not care about crawling through human poop in the anus. Peacemaker counters that there are some aliens who “have a poop fetish” – such as Superman. In fact, according to Peacemaker, Superman “über liebes the old Scheiße, as I understand it,” which (loosely translated from German) means that Superman “loves the sh*t” (or whatever poop-based expletive you can fill in there).

Harcourt counters that Peacemaker’s claim is “nonsense,” demanding to know where he fllls his head with such notions. Peacemaker confidently claims that “Google” verified it.

[NOTE: Please do *not* start Googling “Superman Poop Fetish” unless you are in the privacy of your own home and alone time.]

Side-stepping any attempt to actually address whether there’s any kind of actual debate here… Peacemaker is jumping on a wave that another adult-based DC show tried to start. The Harley Quinn animated series sparked major headlines last year when it was revealed that the showrunners wanted to include a joke about Batman’s oral sex habits (or lack thereof) with Catwoman in season 3. Warner Bros. and DC nixed the joke before it could happen – but as the Internet heard about it, it was an instant trending topic and debate that’s now gone down in DC lore infamy.

That’s all to say: rest assured that there’s every bit of the same chance that Superman’s sex preferences will be an equally… lively debate topic. No doubt there will be plenty of jokes about whether Peacemaker’s words apply to every version of Superman so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Peacemaker streams new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.