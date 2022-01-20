Robert Pattinson Reveals How the Pandemic Shutdown Affected The Batman

Like so many other movies in March of 2020, Warner Bros.’ The Batman was forced to delay filming even though they were in the midst of production on the next big screen adventure of the dark knight. Shooting on the project was delayed about six months and resumed in September of that same year, and though the protocols put in place in this pre-vaccine era were stringent they did seem to help things in the long run. Speaking in an interview with Movie Maker, star Robert Pattinson called the film’s return at the time “like a military operation.”

“We had earpieces in to have direction a lot of the time to kind of limit the amount of interactions,” Pattinson said. “The most odd thing is that a lot of scenes had no one behind the camera, because we were trying – if it was already a setup, they’d just be remotely controlling it. Odd. Especially when you’re on a big set – just no one around at all. That took a lot of getting used to…We were basically in night shoots the whole time. I can’t even tell if people were there or not. And also your peripheral vision inside the cowl – I could hardly tell if there was anyone there or not.”

His co-star Zoe Kravitz also shared some thoughts on the adjustment they were forced to make when shooting resumed.

“We all had to adjust to what that felt like — to be on set and to have to wear masks, to not see the crew’s faces, and not be able to just sit and chat with the crew and stuff,” Kravitz added. “It became very impersonal in a way. So that was a little bit sad, because I love getting to know the crews I work with, and hanging out with them….I think we were all just happy to be there. But everyone was working really, really hard, and going home, and not able to go anywhere to let off steam or even go to a dinner, especially. We were all supposed to be bubbling and stuff. I was very thankful to be there at all. But it was definitely bizarre.”

The Batman remains scheduled to be released in theaters on March 4, 2022 after multiple delays. Unlike recent DC movies like The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League the film will be exclusively released in movie theaters without a simultaneous release on HBO Max. That said, we do know when The Batman will stream on the service, and the wait isn’t that long.