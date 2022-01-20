The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Embraces the Origin That “Doesn’t Make Any Sense”

The Batman star Robert Pattinson embraced some of the weirder parts of the origin in making the new movie. MovieMaker sat down with Director Matt Reeves and the central actor to discuss where they’re coming from with this interpretation. It’s not exactly a secret that Batman is a huge weirdo when you think about it. In the immortal words of Morgan Freeman during The Dark Knight, “Let me get this straight, you think that your client, one of the wealthiest and most powerful men in the world, is secretly a vigilante, who spends his nights beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands, and your plan is to blackmail this person?” It’s a lot to take in. But also, the very origin of Batman in the comics needs some airtime too. It’s not everyday you’re just chilling in your living room and a random bat flies through the window. That strange moment gives Wayne the idea to fight crime, and Pattinson is okay with that.

“Even in the early comics, there was something which I really liked. In a lot of the early tellings of it, he’s just sitting at home and a bat just smashes through the window, and he’s like, ‘That’s it!’ I’ll be a bat!’,” He chuckled. “That doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.”

“There’s an element in the other iterations of the story where Bruce goes off, does his training, masters himself and then comes back to Gotham as a fully realized character and the delineation between Bruce and Batman — the public Bruce, the private Bruce, and the Batman Bruce — are very contained and he can control them more easily,” says Pattinson. “And in this, the lines have totally blurred. His self as Bruce is sort of disintegrating.”

Back at DC FanDome, the Bruce Wayne actor talked about the enduring love of the character over time. The fever pitch is already mounting for Matt Reeves’ movie.

“For some reason Batman just always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century that so many people connected with on such a deep level – and for so many different reasons,” Pattinson explained to the fans. “The first conversation with Matt [Reeves] I had about it, I just knew there was something radically different from anything we’d seen in Batman movies before… Right from the beginning there’s a desperation to him. He’s really working out this rage. All the fights seem very personal… He wants to inflict his kind of justice. He’s just compelled to do it. There is no other option.”

