‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Dresses as Harley Quinn for Halloween

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar went as DC Comics’ Harley Quinn this Halloween.

Gellar’s costume, which she shared on Instagram, was specifically inspired by Margot Robbie’s look playing Harley Quinn in the DC Films’ 2016 movie Suicide Squad. She wore it to the GOOD+ Foundation’s Halloween bash.

Gellar seems to be a fan of Batman villains. In 2016, her Halloween costume was Poison Ivy. In 2017, she broke the pattern by donning a couples’ costume based on the movie Pretty in Pink with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Gellar isn’t the only one who uses Batman villains as Halloween costumes. The singer Halsey dressed up as Poison Ivy for Halloween this year, and her ex-boyfriend, G-Easy, went as Two-Face.

Robbie’s Harley debuted in Suicide Squad, and her popularity has led to several spinoffs being put into development at Warner Bros. The first will be Birds of Prey, an R-rated film featuring several of DC Comics’ most popular female vigilantes including Huntress and Black Canary. Robbie is producing the film, which is set for release in February 2020.

Harley is also reportedly set for her own solo movie, plus a Harley Quinn vs. the Joker duo movie focusing on on Harley’s relationship with DC’s Clown Prince of Crime, a Gotham City Sirens movie alongside Catwoman and Poison Ivy, which is being helmed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer, plus the sequel to Suicide Squad, which is currently being reworked by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Harley Quinn was created for Batman: The Animated Series and will soon return to her roots in animation to headline a new animated adult comedy series on the DC Universe streaming service. Harley will be voiced by The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, with Alan Tudyk voicing the Joker, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, and Diedrich Bader as Batman. The series is expected to debut in 2019.

