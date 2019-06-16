Zachary Levi Reveals When Shazam! 2 Is Expected to Start Filming

Shazam! stole the hearts of moviegoers everywhere when it debuted earlier this year, and it sounds like the film’s next installment might soon take flight. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Shazam! star Zachary Levi spoke about the film’s impact on his life and career, while reportedly dropping the following nugget of information:

“The actor said scriptwriting for the sequel has already begun and expects to start filming either in late spring or early summer next year.”

While a Shazam! sequel has yet to be officially announced by DC, early details around it have begun to come to light. Henry Gayden will be returning to write the film’s script, with director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran set to return as well. Levi has previously played coy about whether or not a sequel – and potential films beyond that – would be in store.

“I see him wherever my bosses tell me to take him.” Levi said during a convention appearance last month. That’s above my pay grade, bro. Like, literally, I … And I’m totally fine with that, too. You know, I’m still being introduced to the character that I played and to the world that he inhabits. You know, there are Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada, and all the people at DC, who are very smart and very talented. And they are putting together, I think, some very cool things and journeys for all of these characters, Shazam included.”

Given the ages of some of Levi’s younger costars – who are presumed to play a larger role, now that the Shazam! family has officially been introduced – some had assumed that the project would get off the ground relatively soon.

“I think you got kids that are growing up very quickly,” Safran told ComicBook.com earlier this year, “so I suspect it sooner rather than later, before Asher [Angel]’s taller than Zack [Levi].”

While there’s no telling exactly what Shazam! 2 will entail, the tease of Mister Mind in Shazam!‘s mid-credits scene certainly opens up some possibilities.

“Mister Mind’s been around almost as long as Shazam has been around, right?” Safran told ComicBook.com. “We just thought it was a really fun way to go. It would be funny even if you didn’t know who Mister Mind was, just looking at the way the scene played out would be fun, but if you do know who he is, you think, ‘Oh yeah. This is an interesting direction to go. What’s going to happen here?’”

