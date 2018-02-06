‘The Walking Dead’s Cooper Andrews’ ‘Shazam!’ Role Revealed

After winning over the hearts of Walking Dead fans across the country, Cooper Andrews is making his move for the big screen.

Andrews became a fan-favorite amongst the fans of AMC’s hit horror series for his portrayal of Ezekiel’s right-hand man Jerry, the battle axe-wielding teddy bear. His take on the role was enough to land him a spot in DC’s next big super hero blockbuster, Shazam!

While the casting of Andrews was revealed back in December, no details about his character were made available. However, DC and Warner Bros. made public a lot of information about the film on Monday, including Andrew’s character.

The actor will be playing Victor Vasquez, the foster father to Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and the other kids in the movie. Andrews will act alongside Marta Milans, who will play his wife Rosa. Together, the couple will be a highly influential force in the lives of the young people in the film.

Back in December when the casting announcement was made, we speculated that Andrews could be taking the role of Victor, who had a prominent part to play in Billy’s upbringing in the New 52 timeline. While Billy was often jaded from his time in foster care, it seems as though the movie will be changing that.

Shazam! has also cast many of Billy’s foster brothers and sisters. Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), and Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) are all slated to appear. Grace Fulton is set to play the popular Mary Marvel character, while Zachary Levi stars as Shazam, Mark Strong will play the villainous Dr. Sivana, and Ron Cephus Jones will take on the role of The Wizard.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.