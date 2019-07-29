Shazam! Costume Concept Art Revealed

The last DC Extended Universe film to hit theaters was Shazam!, which was released back in April. While it’s been a couple of months since the movie was in the spotlight, some folks involved with the film are still treating fans to cool content on social media. Jerad Marantz worked as a costume concept artist on the movie and recently took to Instagram to share some images of his concept art featuring the film’s star, Zachary Levi.

“Finally getting around to posting this work. Here is my costume concept art for #shazam. Had an incredible time working on this project with director David Sandburg @ponysmasher and costume designer @leahmbutlerstyle and @f_cervantes3 The suit is heavily influenced by the new 52 Shazam. I’m really proud of this one, got to incorporate elements from my favorite versions of the character throughout the comics and one of my favorite DC animated films, ‘War’. As well as adding a few you original touches here and there. There are few things that changed in the costume after my time on it,” Marantz wrote

He added, “The major change was the shoes. We were originally trying to make the sandals work from new 52, but ended up going back to the classic boots, which I think works really well. A lot of hard work from a lot of talented people went into this suit and the rest of the Shazam family. Couldn’t of been happier with how it turned out. Big shout out to The amazing team at @filmillusionsinc for bringing the characters to life! And lastly, big thank you to producer Jeffery Chernov, for bringing me on board.”

In addition to the DC film, Marantz also has a lot of Marvel credits to his name. He served as a concept artist on Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel playing his younger counterpart, Billy Batson. The film also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.

Shazam! is now available for home viewing. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.