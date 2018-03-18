Zachary Levi Writes a Touching, Hilarious Note Thanking David Sandberg for Casting Him as Shazam

By all accounts Zachary Levi is having a blast playing the titular hero in the upcoming Shazam! film. The actor has been active on social media sharing his experience since the news of his casting broke back in October, expressing how he was “honored and greatly humbled”. Now, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is sharing a touching and hilarious note from Levi driving that gratitude home.

In a post on his Instagram account this week, Sandberg shared a handwritten note from Levi thanking him. Check it out below.

Another aaww ☺️ A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Mar 16, 2018 at 12:10pm PDT

As you can see, it’s an unconventional note, scrawled on a napkin complete with what appears to be spaghetti leftovers, misspellings (“Mr. Sardbard”) and bad grammar, but the heartwarming sentiment shines right through. But before you go thinking that maybe something is wrong here, it’s important to point out that this special napkin-gram to Sandberg is a hilarious callback to a real note that Sandberg received from a young cast member. Last month, Sandberg shared a photo of a thank you letter written on graph paper from one of the kids in the production. The kid’s name and role were blacked out, by the sentiment was very sweet with the child writing “thank you for picking me for the role of [redacted]. Thanks again.” Sandberg captioned the post “working with kids is nice.” As for Levi’s special note, Sandberg captioned that with “another aaww.”

This latest post is just further evidence of the humor both Sandberg and Levi have been sharing during the creation of Shazam! While the film was still in pre-production stages, Sandberg was very active on social media sharing hilarious takes on the project including short videos teasing the hero’s “flight”, the piles of empty soda cans he was consuming while working, and even some outright trolling of fans. Levi has also been active on social media having obvious fun. One of the more recent moments of levity includes a post of himself in costume as Shazam with a mustache digitally added (by artist BossLogic) as a playful jab at Justice League‘s Henry Cavill over his Superman mustache fiasco.

All of this fun is definitely giving fans a taste of the humor they can expect in the upcoming DC Films project and reinforces the idea that the film is “Big with superpowers,” but Sandberg has also been clear that all the film’s funny will be well-balanced. Sandberg wrote on Reddit last year that the movie would still have the appropriate weight the character and story is due.

“I think it’s very funny,” Sandberg wrote, “but the humor comes more from the situations rather than quippy one-liners (for people who read too much into things, that’s not intended as a dig at Marvel or anyone in particular. Quippy one-liners can be great). The important thing for me is to mix the funny with a threat that’s serious and to also have dramatic moments. All funny all the time takes the weight out of it.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21, while Shazam! hits theaters on April 5, 2019. Wonder Woman 2 soars into theaters on November 1, 2019. Other films in development are Nightwing, an untitled Justice League sequel, a Joker Origin movie, Black Adam, Flashpoint, Justice League Dark, Cyborg, and Green Lantern Corps.

