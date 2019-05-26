Shazam! Director Reveals a Bad Cartoon Cut from the Movie

Shazam! director David Sandberg on Saturday revealed a “bad cartoon” that would have played in the background in a scene ultimately dropped from the final cut.

“For a deleted scene in Shazam there was supposed to be a bad cartoon playing on a tv in the background. I of course saw it as a chance to animate and do dumb voices myself,” Sandberg wrote on Instagram, where he debuted the brief clip of a teenaged Frankenstein’s Monster and his father, Victor Frankenstein. “This is how far I got before we decided to cut the scene. Animated in Moho.”

The scene is expected to be included on Shazam‘s home media release.

“It’s something like 15 scenes if it all made it on there,” Sandberg told Collider of the extra footage. “I think it’s 20+ min in length but there’s stuff repeated from the movie to give context. Also, a lot of it are alternate scenes so it’s not like you could make a 20-minute longer version of the film.”

Another scene included will be an unseen moment shared between Billy (Asher Angel) and foster sister Mary (Grace Fulton).

“We had a lot of material. When you buy the DVD, you’ll be able to see, I think we have 20-24 minutes of deleted scenes,” editor Michael Aller previously told CinemaBlend.

“And one of the scenes that regretfully we had to pull out was a scene between young Billy and Mary, when he’s about to sneak out. It’s just a really touching scene, but it came so early in the movie, and we were trying to get to get to the Shazam character, that we couldn’t put everything that we liked at the front of the movie. So that was one scene that we pulled out. I’m glad there are DVDs out there so we can show these great scenes.”

Other special features include a gag reel and featurettes “The Magical World of Shazam,” “Shazamily Values,” and “Who is Shazam?” Shazam! is available to own on 4K and Blu-ray June 16.