‘Shazam!’ Director Trolls Fans Asking for New Clip to Be Released Online

Many fans were expecting a new trailer for Shazam! to drop this weekend, with Warner Bros. showcasing the film at CCXP in Brazil ahead of the theatrical premiere of Aquaman.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get a new trailer, but the audience at the South American comic convention were treated to some new footage that was exclusive to the event. But the rest of us are left wondering when we’ll get to see that clip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been pestering director David F. Sandberg about the exclusive preview showed at CCXP, prompting some humorous responses from the Shazam! helmer.

Sorry, that was a sneak peek just for CCXP for now since the vfx are still being worked on. //t.co/PdsKrDXGvr — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) December 9, 2018

It’s not on New Year’s Eve, it’s “in the new year”. It’s early in the new year but not early enough to do the countdown and then watch the trailer. But I hope your birthday is great in other ways 🎂 //t.co/zxPLYwq1GW — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) December 9, 2018

For those of us who were unable to attend the massive Brazilian expo, a few lucky attendees have posted some detailed descriptions of the footage which showcased an intense battle between Zachary Levi as Shazam and Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Steve Weintraub of Collider was on hand for the Warner Bros. panel, and he described the footage thusly:

“In the scene, Shazam is on a street with some people near him. Pretty soon Mark Strong’s character, Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, shows up and tells Shazam he wants his powers. Shazam doesn’t realize Sivana is someone also gifted with superpowers and treats him like he’s no big deal. So when Sivana punches Shazam, he’s not ready for it and is knocked back onto a police car.

“As they continue trading punches, it’s clear Shazam is outmatched, and Sivana grabs Shazam by the throat and they take off into the sky. From a very high altitude, Sivana drops Shazam. As he fails like a brick, he’s desperately trying to stop his descent. When it looks like he’s about to crash, he somehow stops himself about an inch from the ground. From there the fight continues.”

Fans will get to see the fight between Billy Watson and Doctor Sivana when Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5, 2019.