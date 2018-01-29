‘Shazam!’ Director Teases Nerdy Stuff

The big screen debut for DC Comics’ hero-formerly-known-as Captain Marvel is still over a year away, but director David F. Sandberg is offering glimpses at the Shazam! movie’s production currently taking place.

Sandberg recently teased some of the effects and cameras being utilized for the film, showing a stand in who could be testing an effect for either the young Billy Batson or his heroic counterpart Shazam! Take a look below.

Nerdy stuff that excites me: Using arrays of Blackmagic Micro Studio cameras to capture performances in 3D space. pic.twitter.com/SAM0r9vlDR — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 28, 2018

The clip shows Sandberg going over a three-camera set up for a shot that will likely be used for effects purposes down the line. The production is utilizing Blackmagic Micro Studio Cameras, which are smaller cameras capable of capturing 4K Ultra HD footage.

The camera rig that Sandberg shows in in another tweet shows just how small the cameras are — they look similar to a handheld DSLR camera from Nikon or Canon — but they have the capabilities of large studio cameras one tend to find on movie sets.

One of the rigs. pic.twitter.com/fGiZQCk5sn — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 28, 2018

Some fans speculated that the actor appearing would be Billy Batson, but as Sandberg himself points out it is just a stand in for the effects shot. It’s likely they’re working out some tests that they’d like to see in the finished film. Perhaps this is for the transformation of Billy Batson into the hero Shazam!?

There’s a lot of work to be done on Shazam! still, and many of the key roles have only just been filled.

Fans only learned of the film’s villain being played by Mark Strong in recent weeks, as the former Green Lantern actor will once again play a DC Comics baddie. Strong will be playing Dr. Sivana, the scientist who becomes obsessed with learning the secrets of the wizard Shazam and the magic behind his power.

Ron Cephas Jones is rumored to be playing the wizard Shazam!, while Zachary Levi and Asher Angel will be playing the Shazam!/Billy Batson combo respectively.

Shazam! is scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 5th, 2019.