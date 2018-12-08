‘Shazam!’ Director Boasts Fans More Interested in the “Original Captain Marvel” Than Carol Danvers

Audiences will be treated to quite an array of superhero movies next year, and one of the film’s directors has a unique way of dealing with the competition.

David F. Sandberg, who will be directing DC Films’ Shazam!, recently shared a screenshot of Variety’s online poll, which asked which 2019 comic book movie fans are most excited for. The photo shows Shazam! getting a higher score than Marvel’s Captain Marvel, prompting a sly caption from Sandberg.

View this post on Instagram #TheOriginalCaptainMarvel 🙂 A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Dec 4, 2018 at 7:16pm PST

This, of course, is referring to the whole naming Captain Marvel naming debacle that occurred in comics (which Sandberg has addressed in the past), ultimately prompting DC to rebrand Billy Batson’s superhero name as Shazam!. And even though some people still refer to Shazam! by his original superhero name, Sandberg has already confirmed that they won’t use the “Captain Marvel” moniker in the film.

“Let’s just say we’re going to have a bit of fun with that in the movie,” Sandberg teased in July of this year. “But he’s basically known as Shazam, which makes sense because of the confusion.”

The film will see Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transform into the superhero Shazam! (Zachary Levi), which accidentally puts him in the crosshairs of Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong).

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is still out there,” Sandberg explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddie, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

The film will also star Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

Captain Marvel will arrive on March 8, 2019. Shazam! will arrive in theaters on April 5, 2019. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.